A woman is accused of providing drugs that led to the death of a Hanover woman in May, according to police.

Hanover Police said Taylor Jade Paul provided the drugs that led to the death of Jamie Mickley, 43, on May 4. Police said Mickley's cause of death was opioid toxicity.

Paul, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Charging documents state Paul told Mickley to not go "overboard" with the drugs after providing them to her.

Drug deal: After Mickley's death, police searched both of her phones and found she had been talking with someone on Facebook on May 2, court documents state.

Mickley told that person she knew of someone who could sell them Opana pills, which is an opioid pain medication, officials said.

At the same time, police said there were text messages between Mickley and "TP," later identified as Paul, which showed Mickley arranging to meet her to obtain the pills.

Police said the two arranged to meet Paul outside Mickley's apartment to get the pills.

On May 3, Paul also agreed to provide Mickley half of the drugs she wanted until Mickley got money later in the day, according to charging documents.

Police said Paul admitted to putting the drugs behind the dryer inside the laundry room of Mickley's apartment complex in the first block of Mitchell Court.

Texts between the two showed Mickley thanking Paul, and Paul warning her "its good so don't go overboard," police said.

In addition to putting the drugs behind the dryer, Paul also admitted to providing pain medication to Mickley and her friend, charging documents state.

Investigation: Police responded to Mickley's home about 12:30 a.m. May 4 and found Mickley dead in her bedroom, authorities said.

Mickley had heroin, fentanyl and oxymorphone in her system at the time, according to court documents.

A small bag of white powder was found on the scene, and testing revealed it had heroin and fentanyl in it, police said.

Charges for Paul were filed on Dec. 17, and she was arrested on the charges on Dec. 31, according to online court records.

She was sent to York County Prison on $500,000 bail. She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 at District Judge Dwayne Dubs' office.

