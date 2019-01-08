Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Two men are accused of being involved in the robbery that led to the fatal shooting of a Chanceford Township man Sunday night, according to police.

State police filed charges alleging Montrice Marquel Gibson, 25, and Tysheem Devier Santiago, 18, worked together to rob Stefen Simmons the night of Sunday, Jan. 7.

Police said Santiago fatally shot Simmons in the first block of Oriole Circle about 11:40 p.m.

Gibson, of the 200 block of East Poplar Street, York City, is charged with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, along with robbery and conspiracy to commit that offense.

Santiago, of no fixed address, faces the same charges, as well as theft and receiving stolen property.

State police spokesman Trooper James Spencer said the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 8, that authorities were still looking for Santiago.

