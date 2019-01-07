Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old man was found dead with a possible gunshot wound late Sunday night in Chanceford Township, according to police.

State police said in a news release Monday, Jan. 7, that troopers were sent to a home in the first block of Oriole Circle just before 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, for a report of a man lying in the front yard of a home.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stefen Simmons, who lived on that block. Simmons had been released from York County Prison on Saturday, Jan. 5, according to prison records.

Online court records show Simmons was sentenced to one year minus a day to two years minus two days in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Police said he was found driving a stolen 2000 Honda Civic in September 2017.

Troopers investigated Simmons' death through the night, and it remains under investigation, police said.

The incident was isolated, and there is no risk to the community, the release states.

More information is expected to be released later because the investigation is still "very active," according to police.

The coroner's office said Simmons' cause and manner of death are pending. An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Simmons' next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on Simmons' death is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.

Simmons: In February 2018, Simmons pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. His charges of falsely identifying himself to an officer and public drunkenness were dropped as a result.

Charging documents state Simmons was found driving a stolen 2000 Honda Civic on Sept. 3, 2017. He was driving it to a home in the 200 block of Eckert Road in Windsor Township, police said.

When troopers arrived at the home, Simmons, along with three other people, fled through the back door into woods nearby, charging documents state.

Simmons was later found in the area of Azalea Drive and Gardenia Drive, and police said two witnesses saw him ditch the vehicle in a junkyard near the home in the 200 block of Eckert Road.

Police said Simmons provided troopers with the wrong name when he was arrested.

