Leah Mullniix (Photo: Submitted)

The mother of a York City 2-year-old who died last year was in York County Prison Friday after police filed a charge alleging child endangerment.

York City Police said Leah Lynnette Mullinix, 22, only knew Tyree Marche'll Bowie for about two to three weeks before leaving her son Dante Mullnix in his care on Sept. 6.

Bowie was the only adult watching Dante Mullinix when the boy became unresponsive that night, officials said.

Dante, according to authorities, was taken to York Hospital with injuries that night, and he was later transferred to Hershey Hospital, where he died on Sept. 14.

Police filed homicide and endangerment charges against Bowie in September, and it wasn't until Thursday, Jan. 3, that police charged Mullinix.

Mullinix, whose address is listed as a shelter in York City, is charged with child endangerment.

Her son died a week before his third birthday.

Prescription not filled: In addition to Mullinix not knowing Bowie long before leaving him in his care, police said Mullinix waited two days to fill a prescription for medication to treat a "very painful condition," that Dante had.

Charging documents state that Mullinix took her soon to York Hospital on Aug. 31 for treatment for swelling and ulcers on Dante's penis, which staff believed was Balanitis.

She was given a prescription for medication and ointment that day, but she didn't fill the prescription, according to authorities.

Police said she told hospital staff that Mullinix believed her son had been suffering from the condition for four days before taking him to the hospital. However, medical staff told police it may have been longer than that, according to court documents.

Mullinix was staying at a shelter in York City at the time, and there were several complaints made from staff that Dante had eben screaming in pain there, officials said.

On Sept. 1, staff filed a child abuse report with the state because Mullinix wasn't caring for her son, police said. On Sept. 2, York County's Office of Children, Youth and Families made Mullinix fill the prescriptions, charging documents state.

Police said shelter staff had to show Mullinix how to use the prescription, and the staff had to administer the medication themselves.

Mullinix was sent to York County Prison on $10,000 bail. She does not have an attorney listed.

Check back later for updates.

Dante Mullinix was two weeks shy of his third birthday when he was killed. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook - Justice For Dante)

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/04/mother-york-city-2-year-old-who-died-now-charged-endangerment/2480580002/