Robert Cave (Photo: Submitted)

A sex offender living in York City was found with 20 images of child pornography on his cellphone in September, according to police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, York City Police filed charges against Robert Gene Cave after his phone was seized in late September, charging documents state.

Cave, who is currently on probation after pleading guilty in 2013 to possessing child pornography, was found with images of children as young as 3, officials said.

Cave, whose address is listed as York County Prison, is charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession.

Visit: On Sept. 13 a probation officer visited Cave at Cave's apartment in the 300 block of West Market Street, York City, charging documents state.

When the officer arrived, Cave had a smartphone, which he is not allowed to have, officials said.

When the officer found it, Cave tried to hide the phone, according to authorities.

The officer briefly looked through the phone and saw what appeared to be searches on the internet that referenced children, court documents state.

The officer seized the phone and turned it over to York City Police, officials said.

The phone was examined by York County Detective Rodger Goodfellow, and the results of the search were provided to police on Nov. 30, according to officials.

More: Dover Twp. man accused of having, disseminating child porn

More: York City man gets 10-20 years for beating woman into unconsciousness

Found on phone: Authorities found 20 photos on that phone that involved children in "some sort of undress," court documents state.

There were two notable photos, police said.

One of the photos included a young girl between the age of 5 and 7 performing a sexual act on a man, charging documents allege.

The other photo had two girls, one between the age of 3 and 5, and the other between the age of 4 and 6, both performing a sexual act on a man, officials said.

Police said Cave also searched a website known for spreading child pornography. The website, according to authorities, is based in Russia.

According to online court records, Cave has been in York County Prison on a probation detainer since Sept. 24. Those records state that he was found with child pornography while in Manchester Township in August 2012.

He does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

Pennsylvania's Megan Law website states that Cave registered as a sex offender in October 2013, and he must remain registered for 10 years.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/03/police-york-city-sex-offender-found-child-porn/2472375002/