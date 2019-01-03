Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Two people suffered minor injuries during a hostile custody exchange involving a baby that turned violent outside a Wellsville pizza shop, according to state police.

State police said Brandy Michelle Landschoot assaulted her daughter's father and his girlfriend outside Mamma's Pizza, 5 York St., about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27.

Landschoot, 26, of the 300 block of Ridge Road in Newberry Township, remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, charged with two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to charging documents filed by state police, Landschoot went to the parking lot of the pizza shop to pick up her 1-year-old daughter from the child's father, Larry Mahan.

Mahan told police that Landschoot was "immediately hostile" and agitated and was yelling at him, documents state.

The allegations: Landschoot hit the window of Mahan's car with her hand, then hit him in the throat with her hand, leaving a red mark, charging documents allege.

Mahan's girlfriend, Keirra Bupp, told troopers that when she tried to look at the license-plate number on Landschoot's car, Landschoot "put her vehicle in reverse and backed (up) in a rapid manner while (Bupp) was in the path of the vehicle," documents state.

The car struck Bupp's foot and leg, leaving minor abrasions to her right ankle and right knee, according to police.

The confrontation happened outside the pizza shop, charging documents indicate, but a witness inside saw much of it and corroborated most of what Mahan told troopers, state police said in a news release.

Troopers arrested Landschoot and took her to the county's central booking unit to be arraigned, court records state.

Her preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25 before Dillsburg-area District Judge Richard Thomas.

Landschoot could not be reached for comment on Thursday, Jan. 3. Court records don't list a defense attorney for her.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

