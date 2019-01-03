Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Maryland man will be charged with misdemeanors for attacking one man with pliers then using his SUV to drag a second man about 50 feet down Main Street in Delta, state police allege.

Brent Lee Nicholson, 30, of the 4800 block of Rocks Road in Pylesville, will be charged with one count each of reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30, records state, at which time he is expected to be arraigned on the charges and have bail set. State police filed the charges Thursday, Jan. 3, records state.

Troopers were called to the 500 block of Main Street in Delta about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, after two men were attacked, charging documents state.

Those documents allege Nicholson stopped his SUV there and was asked to leave by two men, identified in charging documents only as "RLG" and "TJC."

Bloody wound: The mother of RLG has told The York Dispatch that her son is 18 years old. She showed a reporter photos of the young man covered in blood from a gash on his head.

Police said Nicholson got out of his vehicle and shoved RLG, then grabbed a set of pliers and struck RLG over the head, after which he struck TJC in the arm with the pliers, documents allege.

Nicholson then grabbed TJC and hung on as he drove about 50 feet down Main Street, dragging the man with him, according to charging documents.

TJC's foot was run over by Nicholson's SUV, police said, and he suffered a scrape on his arm.

Charging documents state RLG suffered a head laceration.

Unsubstantiated: Nicholson allegedly told investigating Trooper Steven Stechman that the confrontation happened in a shopping-center parking lot in Maryland, near the Mason-Dixon Line.

But Stechman wrote in charging documents that a store manager there saw nothing unusual happen that day. Surveillance video from the center showed nothing either, he wrote.

Charging documents don't say what spurred the confrontation between Nicholson and his two alleged victims.

Trooper James Spencer, a state police spokesman, did not return a phone message seeking comment on Thursday, Jan. 3.

