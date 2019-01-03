Dajuan Williams-Banks (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man accused of shooting a teenager in late November turned himself in Wednesday, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Dajuan "Day-Day" Williams-Banks turned himself in about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Authorities have said Williams-Banks shot the teen and the teen's friend about 5:20 p.m. Nov. 28 because he thought they had shot at him the night before.

Williams-Banks, of the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street, is charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Police said Williams-Banks struck the teen in the kidney, liver and lung in the 200 block of North Sherman Street. York City Police have not released the name of the victim.

Incident: According to police, the victim and his friend were inside the market at the Sunoco on Sherman Street just before the shooting.

Surveillance footage showed a sedan pulling up to the gas pumps at the same time, charging documents state. The passenger in the sedan, who is not named in charging documents, went inside then came out, and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Williams-Banks, entered the store, officials said.

He went into the store, saw the victim and his friend and left "within seconds," according to authorities.

The victim left the store and walked across North Sherman Street into Allen Field, officials said. Williams-Banks then ran in that direction into a breezeway in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, charging documents state.

Police said gunshots were heard, prompting Williams-Banks' passenger, who was pumping gas, to duck behind the car.

The passenger then drove the vehicle and picked up Williams-Banks, who had just exited the breezeway, according to authorities.

When asked if the passenger could face charges, Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, told the York Dispatch last month that the incident is still being investigated, and charges have not yet been determined.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Wentz confirmed that was still the case.

A witness told police that they heard gunshots and saw two younger males running through Allen Field, and the victim then fell onto the ground in the 900 block of Hay Street, charging documents state.

More: York City Police: Argument preceded double shooting

More: York City man gets 10-20 years for beating woman into unconsciousness

Investigation: When police arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest and back, officials said. He told police he was at the Sunoco and walking through Allen Field when he heard gunshots and he was hit, according to police.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

Investigators searched Allen Field and did not find any shell casings there, charging documents state.

After police viewed the surveillance footage they searched the breezeway Williams-Banks went into and found 20 spent shell casings behind a home in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, according to authorities. Police said another spent .40 shell casing was found behind a home next to it.

A witness told police that Williams-Banks said the victim and his friend had shot at him the night before.

Williams-Banks was arraigned on his charges Wednesday morning. He was sent to York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Reached Thursday morning, his attorney, T.L. Kearney, declined immediate comment.

Williams-Banks' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/03/man-accused-shooting-york-city-teen-turns-himself/2470952002/