Jose Antonio Rivera-Sabo, 28, shot Krystal Rodriguez, 31, and Francisco Rodriguez, 32, both of York City, after a "disagreement" around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, near West Market Street and Belvidere Avenue, police said. (Photo: Submitted)

Two people who claimed they were almost struck by a woman's vehicle were shot by her boyfriend when she was confronted about it in York City on Sunday night, according to authorities.

York City Police said Jose Antonio Rivera-Sabo, 28, shot Krystal Rodriguez, 31, and Francisco Rodriguez, 32, both of York City, in the first block of North Belvidere Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30.

Rivera-Sabo, police said, told authorities he fired his gun in self-defense.

Rivera-Sabo, of the 800 block of West Princess Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Incident: Charging documents state that Rivera-Sabo and his girlfriend, who is not named, were driving northbound on North Belvidere Avenue when the Rodriguezes walked in front of their car.

Police said Rivera-Sabo's girlfriend told authorities that she beeped the horn and hit the brakes to avoid hitting the two.

The Rodriguezes yelled at her and said she had almost hit them, according to officials.

Francisco Rodriguez then kicked the car, prompting Rivera-Sabo's girlfriend to stop the car and get out, charging documents state.

Rivera-Sabo's girlfriend began arguing with Francisco Rodriguez, and Krystal Rodriguez began to fight her, police said.

As they were fighting, a gunshot was heard, and Krystal Rodriguez was seen on the ground with gunshot wounds to her leg, according to authorities.

Video surveillance from the area showed Rivera-Sabo getting out of the car with his girlfriend, police said. That footage showed Rivera-Sabo walking back to the car before firing at people on the street, according to authorities.

He shot twice at Francisco Rodriguez but only struck him once in the leg, according to police. Krystal Rodriguez, police said, was struck three times in the leg.

Rivera-Sabo fired five times, and he also struck the victims' car, which was parked on the street, charging documents state.

Spoke to police: Rivera-Sabo turned himself in and agreed to speak to police, according to charging documents.

He said he thought the Rodriguezes were going to hurt him and his girlfriend, officials said.

Rivera-Sabo said he fired the shots toward the ground, according to police. When asked what they did to cause him fear, he could not give police an answer, charging documents state.

Police said Rivera-Sabo told them he had just gotten his gun permit a few months before and was never told what he could and couldn't do with his gun, according to officials.

Police told him the incident was caught on video and it didn't show any evidence he had fired the shots in self-defense, and he was going to be arrested, according to charging documents.

Rivera-Sabo refused to continue the interview and he said he wanted a lawyer, officials said.

The Rodriguezes were taken to York Hospital and were listed in stable condition, York City Police said in a news release Monday, Dec. 31.

Rivera-Sabo was arraigned on the charges Monday morning. He was sent to York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

