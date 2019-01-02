Lester Knee Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Washington Township tree trimmer accused of committing burglaries in York County with his son is also accused of fleeing from police before his burglary arrest, according to authorities.

York Area Regional Police said Lester Lour Knee Jr., 52, entered the construction zone near Mount Rose Avenue on Interstate 83 northbound going speeds of up to 85 mph on Nov. 28.

Knee, of the first block of Randilyn Drive, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers along with summary traffic violations.

Police have said Knee, along with his son, burglarized homes in Manchester Township and York Township after doing tree-trimming work in the area.

The two were arrested in December on burglary charges, according to officials.

Spotted: York Area Regional Police Officer Christopher Glass spotted a blue Chevrolet pickup with an expired inspection driving southbound on South Queen Street near Donna Lane about 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, police said.

It was later determined that Lester Knee was driving the truck, which belonged to his son, court documents state.

Glass followed the vehicle as it turned onto Interstate 83 northbound, and Glass then turned on his emergency lights, according to authorities.

As soon as Knee merged onto the interstate, he picked up speed and would not stop, officials said. Initially Knee was going 65 mph in a 55 mph area, officials said.

Glass turned on his sirens and continued to follow Knee, who was gaining speed, court documents state.

He was going as fast as 85 mph as he approached the construction zone on the interstate by the Mount Rose Avenue exit, charging documents allege.

Glass stopped following Knee after that, officials said.

Glass searched the vehicle's registration and found that it belonged to Joshua Knee, Lester Knee Jr.'s son, according to charging documents.

Glass also found that Lester Knee's license was suspended because of a DUI, authorities said.

On Nov. 30, police spoke to Joshua Knee, who confirmed that his father had taken his truck the morning of the incident, according to police.

Charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 27, and Knee was arraigned on the charges on Friday, Dec. 28.

Other charges: Northern York County Regional Police and York Area Regional Police filed charges in December alleging the Knees burglarized homes in Manchester Township and York Township.

In both situations, the Knees had been doing tree-trimming work in the area where the burglaries occurred, according to authorities.

Joshua Knee (Photo: Submitted)

The Knees are accused of stealing jewelry from a home in the 2800 block of Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Township, on Nov. 28, officials said.

York Area Regional Police said they stole items from a home in the 600 block of Owen Road while the homeowners were gone between Nov. 2 and Nov. 20.

Lester Knee remains in York County Prison on $77,500 bail between all three cases. He does not have an attorney listed yet.

Joshua Knee remains in York County Prison on $35,000 bail.

Northern Regional Police said in a news release that the Knees operated various businesses in York and Adams counties, including tree trimming, gutter cleaning and general handymen services.

Anyone with information on the Knees is asked to call police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

Christopher Dornblaser

