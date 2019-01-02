Theresa Ellen Jarbeck (Photo: Submitted)

A teenage girl who apparently thought it was a good idea to livestream a video of her drinking exploits at an underage booze party is likely having second thoughts after her father saw the offending video.

The 18-year-old girl's father responded by calling 911 to report the underage party at 1229 Pinnacle Court in Jackson Township, which was then crashed by Northern York County Regional Police, according to court documents.

A woman and her adult son remain free on $25,000 bail each, charged with a number of offenses related to allegedly supplying alcohol to minors and allowing those minors to drink in the home, according to charging documents.

Theresa Ellen Jarbeck, 46, and Zachary Martin Jaroszewski, 23, both of 1229 Pinnacle Court, are charged with the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor to minors.

Northern Regional Police said they were dispatched to the home about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, and were greeted by a 20-year-old man who, after some back-and-forth with an officer, summoned Jarbeck to the door.

"He stated the homeowner was upstairs sleeping," charging documents state.

What cops found: Jarbeck gave officers permission to come inside, where they found nine people in the home who had allegedly been drinking underage — two of them under 17 years old, documents state.

Zachary Jaroszewski (Photo: Submitted)

Officer Jason Greco found "empty and full 12 oz. Bud Light cans scattered everywhere inside the residence," documents state, and also found an 18-pack of Bud Light cans and a 30-pack of Bud Light cans, police said.

Greco determined the underage drinkers had been playing beer pong and also had been drinking from a beer bong, documents state.

Jarbeck said she knew there were people in her home under the age of 21 but denied supplying alcohol to anyone who wasn't 21, police said.

Police said they determined otherwise and charged her, documents state.

Her son, Jaroszewski, admitted to police that he bought Bud Light and Jack Daniels whiskey, and that "everyone was drinking" throughout the evening, according to charging documents.

All nine underage drinkers were cited, and their parents or guardians called to the scene, police said.

One underage drinker, who lives in New Jersey, was taken into protective custody by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families because officers could not reach the teen's parents, police said.

Neither Jarbeck nor Jaroszewski returned a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/02/police-live-stream-video-leads-cops-thomasville-area-underage-booze-party/2464327002/