A Newberry Township woman is awaiting her preliminary hearing on charges she drove drunk with her 4-year-old son in her car a month ago in Fairview Township.

Jessica Marie McLean, 30, of the first block of Red Barberry Drive, will be charged with various counts of drunken driving, child endangerment, careless driving and failing to stay in a single traffic lane.

She has not yet been arraigned on the charges or had bail set, according to court records, which state she will receive a summons in the mail.

According to charging documents, Fairview Township Police Office Christopher Bickel was on patrol about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, when he spotted a white 2009 Mercedes-Benz that crossed over the center lines while heading south in the 100 block of Old York Road.

Bickel, who had been driving north, turned around and started following the car, police said.

As he followed the Mercedes, it swerved from the white fog line to the double-yellow center line and either drove onto or crossed over the center line a total of six different times, charging documents state.

Bickel pulled over the car, which was being driven by McLean, police said.

'Unsteady' on feet: McLean smelled strongly of alcohol, had red glassy eyes and was slurring her speech, charging documents allege.

She was unsteady on her feet and was "having trouble maintaining her balance," documents state.

At the time, her 4-year-old son was riding in the back seat, and a man was riding in the front passenger seat, police said.

Asked if she'd been drinking, McLean paused "for a little while," then answered that she'd had one beer, according to police.

McLean was arrested after displaying signs of intoxication while performing field sobriety tests, documents state.

Testing later determined McLean's blood-alcohol level to be 0.145 percent, according to documents. In Pennsylvania, an adult is driving under the influence at 0.08 percent.

Bickel filed charges on Dec. 22, court records state.

McLean could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

