Do you recognize these Jackson Twp. thieves?
Northern York County Regional Police are asking for the public's help to identify the thieves behind pallet-fork thefts. Submitted, Courtesy of nycrpd.org
Police are asking for the public's help to identify thieves responsible for stealing a set of Caterpillar pallet forks valued at $1,000.
Northern York County Regional Police said three people stole the set of pallet forks at 11:52 p.m. Oct. 24 from The Car Fixers, located at 5170 Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township.
Police are asking people to contact them if they recognize any of the thieves or their vehicle.
Call Northern Regional Police at 717-467-TELL, or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.
— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.
