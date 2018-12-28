Tyler Paterniti (Photo: Submitted)

A Fawn Grove man is free on bail, accused of choking his wife as she held their baby daughter in her arms — apparently during a temper tantrum, according to police.

Tyler Stephen Paterniti, 27, of the first block of West Main Street, remains free on $15,000 bail, charged with the felony of strangulation and the misdemeanors of child endangerment, simple assault and harassment.

According to charging documents filed by state police, Paterniti was eating dinner with Alexandria Paterniti at their home about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, when he said he needed to use their car to go somewhere.

Alexandria Paterniti told her husband he didn't need to do that, and they began to argue, documents state.

Tyler Paterniti did try to leave, but got their vehicle stuck, according to police.

'Breaking everything': That's when he "got upset," went back inside and started screaming and "breaking everything in the house," documents state.

At some point he "smacked her across her face," according to documents.

He followed his wife to their bedroom and started breaking things there too, police said.

That's when Tyler Paterniti starting ripping the rings off his wife's fingers, according to charging documents.

He grabbed Alexandria Paterniti with one hand and used his other hand to dig his fingers into her neck, "impeding" her breathing, documents allege.

Baby in her arms: At the time, she was holding their infant daughter in her arms, police said.

She told troopers she dropped to the floor and nearly passed out before her husband stopped, documents state.

Tyler Paterniti could not be reached for comment on Friday, Dec. 28. His cellphone number, provided in court records, has been disconnected.

He was arraigned on his charges Friday, Dec. 21, at the county's central booking unit, according to court records.

