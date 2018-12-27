Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Springettsbury Township man angry that his puppy made a mess fatally shot the pup with a BB gun after hurling it to the floor, according to police allegations.

Leonard Antonio Parker Jr., 23, of the 3700 block of Skipton Circle, remains free on his own recognizance, charged with the third-degree felony of aggravated cruelty to animals.

It happened at Parker's former York City home in the 600 block of East Market Street sometime in May 2018, according to charging documents filed by York City Detective Jeremy Mayer.

But police didn't learn about the puppy's death until Nov. 29, when Parker's former live-in girlfriend reported the incident, charging documents allege.

The woman told Mayer that she and Parker "were having issues" with the puppy, which they obtained in August or September 2017, police said.

"The dog had a habit of getting into the cat litter and making a mess," which angered Parker, Mayer wrote in charging documents.

'The dog hid': "Parker Jr. became very upset, grabbed the dog (and) threw him to the ground," documents state. "The dog hid in the corner of the kitchen. ... Parker Jr. then retrieved his BB gun, returned to the kitchen and began shooting the dog with the BB gun.

"As a result, the dog died from being shot by the BB gun," documents state.

On Dec. 3, Mayer and another city officer went to the home and unearthed the shot puppy's bones after the ex-girlfriend showed them where she'd buried the dog, according to charging documents.

Mayer recovered two BB pellets from under flooring in the kitchen, in the spot where Parker's ex-girlfriend said the dog had been hiding when it was shot.

Police said they also confiscated the BB gun.

Charging documents don't list an age, breed or name for the puppy.

Parker's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 15 before District Judge Linda Williams.

He did not return a phone message seeking comment on Thursday, Dec. 27.

Parker also remains free on bail on a simple assault charge filed earlier in December by York City Police, according to court records.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Liz Evans Scolforo Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/27/york-city-police-upset-misbehavior-man-fatally-shot-puppy/2423813002/