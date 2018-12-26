Markes Rodriguez (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than a half-dozen times has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Markes Ifrain Rodriguez, 40, of the first block of West Boundary Avenue, entered his plea in York County Court on Dec. 18 and was sentenced to 15½ to 31 years in state prison, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the most serious charge he faced — attempted homicide, records state. Lesser charges were then dismissed.

"A psychiatrist determined at the time of the offense he was mentally ill," defense attorney Heather Reiner said of her client, adding Rodriguez became competent to stand trial at some point after being arrested and held in York County Prison.

"He apologized directly to the victim in court," Reiner said.

The victim, his ex-girlfriend, flew in from out of state to attend the sentencing, Reiner confirmed.

In court, the woman showed presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder scars she bears, including on her face and shoulder.

Because of the attack, the woman now has an emotional-support dog, which attended the plea and sentencing with the woman, Reiner said.

The judge ordered Rodriguez to have no contact with the woman, and gave him 579 days' credit for the prison time Rodriguez served since being arrested, court records state.

The background: York City Police said Rodriguez used a butcher knife to stab the woman, whose injuries sent her to York Hospital's trauma bay.

Officers were called to the hospital on May 8, where they learned the woman had been stabbed at Rodriguez's home after she went there to retrieve money he owed her, court documents state.

While there, Rodriguez accused the woman of cheating on him, then grabbed a butcher knife from the back seat of her car and stabbed her twice while she was in her car, police said.

Rodriguez then grabbed the woman, pulled her into his home and stabbed her at least five more times, documents state.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her forehead, the back of her head, stomach, shoulder area and hand, according to police.

York Hospital staff said she was stabbed at least seven times, if not more, according to court documents.

