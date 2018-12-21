Israel Estrella (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of providing the drugs that caused the death of a York City man in April, according to police.

York City Police said Israel King Estrella provided the drugs to 36-year-old Justin Shifflett, who died from them on April 22.

Estrella, 34, of the first block of East Hope Avenue, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and drug possession with intent to deliver.

According to charging documents, Shifflett's father said Estrella and his son were best friends.

Incident: Shifflett was found unresponsive in his Stevens Avenue home at about 7:30 a.m. April 22, charging documents state. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His cause of death was determined to be mixed substance toxicity, officials said.

Police analyzed Shifflett's phone and found that he had been texting someone named "Macho," who was later identified as Estrella, authorities said.

Shifflett requested heroin for $60, but said he couldn't leave his home because his girlfriend was there, court documents state.

More: Fatal Dover Twp. drug-delivery case dropped after eyewitness died

More: Three accused in Jackson Twp. drug death

Estrella offered to bring the drugs to him for $70, officials said.

Shifflett's father told police that Estrella came to their home the night before Shifflett's death, according to police. Shifflett and Estrella went to Estrella's car, sat in it for a few minutes, then Shifflett returned while Estrella drove away, court documents state.

Shifflett's father said his son and his son's girlfriend spent the rest of his night in his room, according to police.

Shifflett's girlfriend told police that the two were watching a movie, but Shifflett went to the bathroom for about five minutes during the middle of it, charging documents state. She said he came back, and a short time later he slumped over and began snoring, officials said.

She thought he was sleeping, so she went to bed, charging documents state. Police said she woke up in the morning and found Shifflett unresponsive.

Charges were filed for Estrella on Dec. 11, and he was arraigned on the charges on Friday, Dec. 21.

He was sent to York County Prison on $200,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at District Judge James Morgan's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/21/man-accused-york-city-drug-death/2386805002/