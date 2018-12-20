Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The death of a 5-year-old York Township boy from falling down stairs has been ruled a homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said the investigation into the boy's death has been concluded and that no charges will be filed.

Damon said he expects to release additional information about the case soon.

Preston Hasselberger, of Dade Court in York Township, was pronounced dead at York Hospital the evening of May 15 at York Hospital. He died of multiple injuries, the coroner's office has said.

His manner of death was not ruled on at the time.

On Thursday, Dec. 20, York County Coroner Pam Gay sent out an updated news release stating that her office has ruled Preston's death a homicide.

The ruling comes after a seven-month investigation by York Area Regional Police, The York County District Attorney's Office, the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families and the coroner's office, according to Gay's news release.

In May, Gay described Preston's death as suspicious.

Her office said at the time that Preston fell down a set of stairs in his home and couldn't be revived.

