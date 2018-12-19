Terrence Anderson (Photo: Submitted)

A West York man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the summer of 2017, according to officials.

York City Police said Terence James Anderson, 28, claimed he wanted to teach the girl about sex, telling her, "Women don't know their bodies as well as men do."

Anderson, of the 1000 block of West Poplar Street, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 16, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

The girl, police said, was known to Anderson.

Allegations: According to charging documents, the victim told police that initially Anderson began offering to talk to the girl about sex, and suggested he teach her about masturbation.

A few days later Anderson talked to her about sexual behavior, and he performed a sex act on her, charging documents state.

The next day Anderson bribed her with $20, and again engaged in a sex act with her, police said.

The alleged incidents happened in a York City home, officials said.

Detective Christopher Perry wrote in charging documents that he interviewed multiple people who corroborated the details that the victim shared.

Anderson was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, Dec. 18. He remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

