Kevin Thomas (Photo: Submitted)

A convicted felon will spend more than four years in prison after authorities said he possessed ammo inside a York City tavern in the summer of 2017.

York City Police said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 18, that 33-year-old Kevin O'Neal Thomas, of York City, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on Monday, Dec. 17.

Thomas had ammo while at the Stockade Tavern in York City on June 21, 2017, according to the release. Police said he fired a 9mm round into the floor of the bar.

He was indicted with one count of possessing ammunition as a felon in November 2017, according to court records.

More: Coroner: Death of woman who fell at Pleasant Acres was homicide

More: Neighbor who killed Spring Grove's Sam Stein expected to die in prison

More: Feds: York drug dealer was pimp 'by force, fraud and coercion'

More: Feds indict Conewago man accused of posing as marshal to abuse teen

He pleaded guilty to the charge in April, those records state.

Online court records show that Thomas pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge in 2009.

In a sentencing memorandum, a friend of Thomas' stated that a "sober" Thomas is a beautiful person, and that his drinking and depression contributed to the offense.

His public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas remains charged in York County in the incident, according to online court records. Those records state he is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, criminal mischief, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which aims to bring together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime, according to the release.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/19/feds-york-felon-gets-prison-ammo-possession/2365192002/