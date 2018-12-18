Barry Lee Kauffman Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Lower Windsor Township man who repeatedly sexually assaulted two children has been sentenced to up to three decades in state prison.

Barry Lee Kauffman Jr., 41, of Wintergreen Lane, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 18, where he was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison, pursuant to his plea agreement, according to court records.

Kauffman pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Each first-degree felony count represents crimes committed against each child victim, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

A sexual-offender examination under the state's Megan's Law found Kauffman to be a sexually violent predator, court records state.

King said the designation means that once released from prison, Kauffman must register as a sexually violent predator with state police for the rest of his life.

The background: Kauffman sexually abused a boy starting when the child was 5 years old, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police also charged Kauffman for sexually assaulting a girl when she was between 9 and 11 years old, documents state.

According to police, the assaults started in August 2009 and happened at locations in Conewago, Dover, Manchester and Lower Windsor townships.

Northern Regional Police started investigating in late February 2017 after being alerted to allegations made by the boy, according to court documents.

The boy told authorities Kauffman forced him to perform sexual acts and instructed him not to tell anyone, police have said.

Court documents indicate Kauffman was acquainted with one of the boy's parents.

The investigation by Northern Regional Police into assaults on the boy led them to a York County teenager who told them Kauffman also forced her into sexual acts.

Prior offenses: Kauffman's prior criminal record includes a guilty plea in 1998 to attempted statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and indecent assault.

He was ordered at that time to undergo sexual offender counseling, according to court records.

Kauffman pleaded guilty in 1990 to aggravated indecent assault without consent and was sentenced to 31 days in prison, court records state.

