Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman, who they said rammed her cart into another shopper's vehicle in the lot of the Springetts Walmart, 2801 E. Market St., on Nov. 30, 2018. (Photo: Submitted)

One Springettsbury Township shopper reached out to deliver a holiday message to another shopper in the Walmart parking lot. Unfortunately, police said, she reached out with a shopping cart.

Her message wasn't merry Christmas or happy holidays. No, police say, it was much more universal: Slow down.

Springettsbury Township Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the woman, who they say rammed a shopping cart into a vehicle she believed was moving too fast in the lot.

Police said it happened Friday, Nov. 20, at the township Walmart, 2801 E. Market St.

Township Lt. Todd King said the woman "apparently wasn't happy" with the vehicle's speed.

If you recognize the woman in this security-video still photo, you're asked to call Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525, or email Officer Adam Farnsler at adam.farnsler@springettsbury.com.

