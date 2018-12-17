Beth Trout (Photo: Submitted)

A woman who worked at a Red Lion pharmacy is accused of selling Xanax pills she stole from the pharmacy for more than a year, according to authorities.

The York County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday, Dec. 17, that Beth Ann Trout sold the pills stolen from Lion Pharmacy to two other people, and those two then sold the pills to others.

Trout, 47, of the 800 block of Country Club Road, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit that offense.

The DA's office said Kody Eugene Jackson, 23, and Erin Walkins, 21, both bought the pills from her. The two were arrested as well, according to officials.

Jackson, of the 1300 block of Delta Road, Red Lion, and Walkins, of the 1200 block of Cranberry Lane, Windsor Township, are also charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit that offense.

The case was investigated by members of the York County Drug Task Force, which is overseen by the DA's office.

Allegations: Task force investigators were informed in September that Trout was selling drugs from her home, according to authorities.

Officials then determined that Trout, an employee at the pharmacy, was selling Xanax pills stolen from the inventory of the pharmacy, the release states.

The next month police identified Jackson, of Red Lion, as someone buying the pills from Trout, officials said.

An undercover informant arranged a meeting with Jackson to purchase 100 Xanax pills from him, according to the release. Jackson told the informant that Jackson needed to meet with his "source" to get the pills, the DA's office said.

He was followed going to Trout's home, where Trout was seen meeting with Jackson, the release states. After that meeting, Jackson returned to the informant with the pills, officials said.

In late November, investigators met with Jackson, and he identified Trout as his source of the pills, according to the release. He told them he sold the pills to others in the Red Lion area, the DA's office said.

In early December, Trout spoke to investigators and admitted stealing the pills from the pharmacy over a period of 18 months, the release states. Trout, according to officials, was responsible for ordering and overseeing the inventory of certain prescription pills.

She admitted to selling the pills to Jackson and to Walkins, according to the release.

On Dec. 4, Walkins was arrested in Springettsbury Township after she went to a business parking lot with the intent of purchasing pills from Trout, the DA's office said.

She admitted that she would sell the pills to others, and police found Xanax on her during her arrest, the release states.

Trout was arraigned on her charges Dec. 4, and she remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail. Her public defender did not immediately return a message left seeking comment Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Jackson and Walkins remain in York County Prison on $20,000 and $5,000 bail, respectively, according to online court records.

Neither of them have attorneys listed.

