A York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting four girls in York County.

Police said Ronald Eugene Wilt, 63, improperly touched and had sexual relations with five girls going back as far as 2006, according to court documents.

They included a 7-year-old, two girls less than 10 years old at the time and two teenage girls, one of whom was 13 and 14 years old when she was sexually assaulted, court documents state.

He pleaded guilty to charges in four of the five cases against him, records state. Those charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.

A fifth case against Wilt was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled in the future, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Wilt was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison, with credit for the roughly 8½ months he's spent incarcerated at York County Prison awaiting trial, King confirmed.

"Any time we can take someone who has committed such heinous crimes off our streets of our community, it's certainly a great day," King said. "Most importantly, we're happy for (Wilt's) victims. There's nothing that's going to make them fully whole or take away what they went through, but it should give them some sort of closure knowing he'll never walk the streets again."

King confirmed that considering Wilt's age, his punishment amounts to a de facto life sentence.

Senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser handled the cases against Wilt, King said.

The accusations: Two girls under the age of 10 told York City Police Detective Kyle Hower that Wilt showed them a photo of a naked girl on a computer and performed oral sex on them in separate incidents.

One girl said the abuse happened between January 2016 and October 17, records state. That girl also said Wilt made her perform oral sex on him as well.

The other girl said the abuse happened in the spring of 2018.

A third girl, who is a teen, reported that Wilt performed sexual acts on her in March or April 2018, documents state.

A fourth girl said she was 7 years old in November 2017 when Wilt forced an open-mouthed kiss on her. Charging documents didn't state whether there were other allegations made by the 7-year-old.

A fifth girl reported Wilt forced her to have sexual intercourse and also forced her to give and receive oral sex sometime in 2006, when she was 13 or 14 years old, documents state.

Wilt must still undergo a state sexual-offender board evaluation to determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator, defense attorney Erin Thompson said.

