An Adams County woman is charged with attempted homicide after police said she stabbed someone in the neck Sunday morning.

State police said in a news release that Jessica Jo Silks, 47, stabbed the victim about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

Police said the incident happened on West Imperial Road in Menallen Township.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment, and Silks is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, according to police.

Silks was sent to Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail.

