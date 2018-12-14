Buy Photo LOGO - justice (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A retired minister is accused of leaving his child pornography at his Chanceford Township home before moving to Arizona last year, according to police.

State police said Robert Leon, 71, left 37 explicit images in his old home, 15 of which included people who were "obviously" minors.

Leon, of Ajo, Arizona, faces a charge of child pornography. Police said he used to be a minister in Maine.

Investigation: Police said Leon's landlord contacted authorities in September 2017 when he found the images stuffed behind a bedroom nightstand after Leon and his wife had moved out.

The Leons used to live in the 100 block of Sechrist Flat Road in Chanceford Township, according to police.

They lived there for five to six years, police said, but they had moved back to Arizona.

One of the images was printed on the backside of a banking statement for the United Methodist Church pension, charging documents state.

More: Diocese: More than 20 accused clergymen served in York County

More: Former York Catholic teacher on diocese list of accused priests

In April 2018, an FBI agent spoke to Leon, who said the pictures were likely his, and some of the pictures looked familiar, officials said. Police said he said he went on moderated sites so he would not get underage pictures by accident.

"Leon advised he was mainly into cartoons and 'clever' pornography that made him laugh, or that was different," Trooper Nikki Gundel wrote in court documents.

Leon admitted to liking younger adults and older teens, officials said.

Police spoke to his wife, who said she knew he looked at pornography on his computer, and that the printed images were mostly cartoons that she did not think were offensive, charging documents state.

She said her husband was a preacher in Maine when she married him, officials said.

Charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 13, and as of Friday, Dec. 14, he has not been arraigned on them.

No one answered a number listed for him, and a voicemail could not be left. A second number listed for him was disconnected when called Friday afternoon.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/14/retired-minister-former-chanceford-twp-resident-faces-child-porn-charge/2312466002/