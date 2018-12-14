Shameik Vinson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man masturbating in public grabbed a woman's behind after she ignored him earlier this month, according to police.

York City Police said Shameik Vinson, 30, assaulted the woman while she was playing Pokemon GO on her phone in the 100 block of West Market Street the afternoon of Dec. 2.

Vinson, of the first block of South Hartley Street, is charged with indecent assault, open lewdness and indecent exposure.

Vinson was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges Tuesday, Dec. 11, according to online court records.

Incident: Police said the victim was walking in the area while playing the game when she heard someone say "psst" to her.

She didn't know where it came from, but she heard it again and looked across the street to a dark alcove, where Vinson was seen masturbating, charging documents state.

The victim ignored him after seeing what he was doing, and she continued walking east on West Market Street, according to authorities.

She was looking at her phone when she saw someone walking behind her in the reflection, court documents state. She then felt a grab on her behind, and she turned around and saw it was Vinson, officials said.

Police said she screamed at him, and he ran south on North Pershing Avenue.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Vinson masturbating in the area, and making the noise "psst" to the victim twice, court documents allege.

An officer identified him in the video from a previous encounter, officials said.

Online court records state Vinson was charged with indecent exposure in York City in April.

Those records also state he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in August, and he was sentenced to three months in York County Prison. He received credit for 92 days he spent in prison, meaning it was a time-served sentence.

Vinson remains in York County Prison on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/14/police-york-city-man-grabs-woman-pleasures-self/2303431002/