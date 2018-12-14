Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Someone shot a vehicle on Route 30 in Hellam Township Thursday morning, according to officials.

Hellam Township Police said the victim's westbound vehicle had just traveled over the Route 30 bridge between Lancaster and York counties at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

A red Lexus sedan with tinted windows and LED-trimmed head lamps pulled alongside him, according to police.

Evidence indicated that the victim's driver's side door was struck with a bullet. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage from that area at the time is asked to call Detective Jason Test at 717-434-1310.

