A woman suffered minor burns in her York City home during a fire late Thursday night, according to a fire official.

York City Fire Chief David Michaels said the woman was taken to a local hospital after her mattress caught on fire about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

The chief said the woman, who is on oxygen, was smoking in her bed, and the oxygen ignited, causing the mattress to catch on fire.

The home, according to the chief, is in the 500 block of South Queen Street.

Michaels said residents called the fire in. When crews arrived, the residents had already put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

Even though the fire was put out, crews stayed on scene to ensure everything was taken care of, according to Michaels.

"We still had a smoke condition in the house," he said.

The only thing burned in the fire was the mattress, which Michaels said has since been removed from the home.

Crews left the scene within a half an hour, according to the chief.

