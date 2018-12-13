Eastern York Middle School deemed safe after bomb threat
Update 11:25 a.m.: Authorities searched Eastern York Middle School and determined the building was safe, the district posted in an update on its website.
The building was cleared at 11:10 a.m., the district said.
Both the district and police are investigating.
Reported earlier: Eastern York Middle School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat, according to a statement on the district's website.
The Eastern York School District said the building was evacuated at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, after the threat was discovered.
All the middle schools students are being escorted to the Eastern York High School while school officials and police investigate, according to the district.
