A 10-hour warrant sweep involving two York County magisterial district judge offices collected more than $1,000 in outstanding fine money, according to District Judge Robert Eckenrode.

Eckenrode and fellow District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf presided over the sweep, held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Eckenrode's office, according to his office manager.

Participating were Northeastern Regional Police, Hellam Township Police, state police and state constables, according to Eckenrode.

Police and constables arrested 22 people and brought them before the judges, who collected $1,018.37 in owed fines, the district judge said in an email.

All 22 people had outstanding summary offenses, according to Eckenrode's staff.

