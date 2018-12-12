Damian Troch (Photo: Submitted)

Two teenagers are charged as adults after Springettsbury Township Police said they were involved in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Noah Johnathan Lezama and Damian Troch, both 16, robbed a man during a drug deal on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Troch got into a fight with the man, and Lezama fired a gun at the car the two were in, charging documents state.

Lezama, of the 400 block of Marion Road, and Troch, of the 2300 block of Pleasant View Drive, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and firearm possession by a minor.

Lezama is also charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Deal: Police said the victim, Nathan Roberts, was contacted by someone on Snapchat Tuesday asking to buy marijuana from him.

Roberts, according to authorities, did not know the person contacting him. Roberts was going to sell the person half an ounce of marijuana for $65 or $80, charging documents state.

Officials said the person contacting him told Roberts to meet them in the 2300 block of Pleasant View Drive — the block where Troch lives. That person also kept asking Roberts to bring more marijuana, charging documents state.

Roberts arrived about 3 p.m., and two people, later identified as Lezama and Troch, approached the car, officials said.

Police said Troch said he had the money, so he sat in the passenger seat of Roberts' car while Troch stood by the driver's door.

Alleged robbery: Roberts took the marijuana out of his pocket, and Troch grabbed it, according to police.

Lezama then pulled a pistol out, pointed it at Roberts and demanded his things, officials said.

Roberts then began exchanging blows with Troch, charging documents state.

Lezama walked to the front of the car and fired a shot toward the vehicle, according to police.

Troch fell out of the vehicle, got up and fled on foot with Lezama, authorities said.

The two took marijuana and $250 from Roberts, charging documents allege.

Investigation: Lezama's mother reported to Springettsbury Township Police that her son had been "jumped," and the two went to the police station for an interview, court documents state.

While there, Lezama admitted he and Troch had contacted Roberts through Snapchat and set up a deal to purchase marijuana, officials said.

He said the two decided they were going to rob him when he showed up, charging documents state.

He admitted that Troch got into the car and Lezama pulled a gun on Roberts, police said. Troch and Roberts began fighting, so Lezama fired the gun to try to scare Roberts, court documents state.

The two then fled to Troch's house, according to authorities. Lezama said the gun was there, officials said.

Police went to Troch's home and spoke to him, court documents state. He admitted to participating in the robbery, and he directed authorities to the firearm, which was in his room, according to police.

The two were arraigned at the county's central booking unit Wednesday, Dec. 12. Troch and Lezama were sent to York County Prison on $50,000 and $75,000 bail respectively.

The two do not have attorneys listed.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office.

In a news release Wednesday, Springettsbury Township Police said the investigation into the drug deal is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the inident is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or through York County 911.

