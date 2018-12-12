Anthoney Stonesifer (Photo: Submitted)

Six officers, pepper spray, a Taser, shackles and two sets of handcuffs were needed to take a combative, drunk West York man into custody, according to police.

Authorities said the 6-foot, 330 pound Anthoney Stonesifer told officers to use pepper spray on him, then taunted officers after he was tased.

"Take these cuffs off and we can make it a fair fight. I can go for round two," Stonesifer told the six officers after he was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 6, according to West York Police.

Stonesifer, 21, of the 1800 block of Andrews Street, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Spotted yelling: Officer Victoria Walton spotted Stonesifer standing near the West York Inn, yelling, about 8:20 p.m. that day, charging documents state.

He was screaming profanities at her, including "F— the cops," officials said. When she exited her car, he approached it, pointed at it and continued saying things such as "F— the police," Walton wrote in charging documents.

Stonesifer, who smelled of alcohol, was rambling and had slurred speech, police said. He refused to present identification and began to walk away when Walton asked him to sit on the sidewalk, charging documents state.

Another person on the scene tried to talk sense into Stonesifer but was unsuccessful, police said.

Arrest attempt: West York Police officer Eric Rodgers arrived, and he and Walton tried to physically detain Stonesifer for public drunkenness, charging documents state.

Stonesifer was told that if he didn't listen he would be pepper-sprayed, officials said.

"I don't give a f—, spray me," he said, according to charging documents.

Rodgers then pepper-sprayed him in the eyes, police said. Stonesifer began walking away and Rodgers tried pulling him, prompting Stonesifer to swing at him, authorities said.

Rodgers and Walton told Stonesifer to stop, but he didn't, and Walton said she would tase him if he did not stop, charging documents state.

Stonesifer didn't stop, so Walton tased him, police said.

Backup: Stonersifer went to the ground, and three officers arrived to help the West York officers, authorities said. Two of the officers were from York City and one from West Manchester Township.

All the officers attempted to handcuff Stonesifer, but he kept trying to roll over, kick the officers or pull his arms away from them, charging documents allege. He continued yelling profanities while this happened, police said.

Eventually officers were able to handcuff him by linking two sets of handcuffs together, documents state. Police said that was necessary because of his size.

Officers attempted to place him in Walton's vehicle, but he continued yelling and tried to abruptly stand up, according to officials. He was put back on the ground, and ankle shackles were placed on him, documents state.

Police said his boots had to be removed for the shackles to fit.

While this was happening, another West Manchester Township officer arrived to help, and Stonsifer spit on his right leg, according to police.

Arrest: Walton wrote in charging documents that Stonesifer was irate and combative during the arrest. Stonesifer continued yelling profanities even after officers attempted to reason with him, officials said.

Several times during the arrest he berated officers for using a Taser, charging documents state. Police said Stonesifer said he would continue fighting and that he was ready to fight again.

When he was placed in Walton's vehicle, he began banging his head on the plastic partition inside the car, court documents state.

He stopped when he was asked to, police said.

Stonesifer was taken to York Hospital for an evaluation, and police said he was still verbally disorderly during the ordeal.

West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps said all officers involved did a good job, and he said they were trying to do everything they could to safely take Stonesifer into custody.

Stonesifer was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment. As of Wednesday, Dec. 12, he remains in York County Prison on $10,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

