A York City man shot in the forehead early Saturday morning attempted to push the gun away from himself, according to police.

Charging documents obtained Monday, Dec. 10, state that Juan Jose Torres-Correa fired the gun after Victor Pagan pushed the gun away on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Torres-Correa, 39, of the 300 block of West King Street, is charged with aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Torres-Correa was arrested without incident the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 11, in a home in the 400 block of West King Street.

Police said Pagan was shot in the 300 block of West King Street about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Incident: According to charging documents, a witness told police someone had come out of a breezeway on that block, and a responding officer went into the breezeway and found blood on the concrete in the back, charging documents state.

Juan Torres-Correa (Photo: Submitted)

Police then found Pagan inside a home, according to court documents.

He told authorities that he and Torres-Correa were talking and it turned into an argument, police said.

During that time Torres-Correa went into the home, got a gun and pointed it at Pagan, officials said.

Pagan went to push the gun away, and Torres-Correa fired it, hitting Pagan in the forehead, according to police.

He then fled the scene, charging documents state.

Police also said Torres-Correa's criminal record prohibits him from having a firearm. Online court records show that he pleaded guilty to burglary in 2010.

In a news release Saturday, police said Pagan was taken to York Hospital and was listed in stable condition. He suffered a grazing wound to his head, according to the release.

Torres-Correa was arraigned on his charges Tuesday morning and sent to York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

Christopher Dornblaser

