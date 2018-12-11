Randy Sackett (Photo: Submitted)

A York County man remains free on bail, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and repeatedly showing an 8-year-old girl his penis, according to charging documents.

Randy Sackett, 42, currently of the 2400 block of Middle Street in West Manchester Township, is free on a total of $45,000 bail.

He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old, corruption of minors and two counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness.

Sackett could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, Dec. 11. He does not have a listed attorney.

According to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police, Sackett rubbed his penis against the genitals of a 4-year-old girl on more than one occasion when he was living in the 700 block of East Princess Street in York City.

Second accuser: Northern Regional Police said they also spoke with a teenager who came forward earlier this year.

The teen told Detective Robert Ryman that when she was 8 years old, Sackett would send her photos and videos of his penis using Instagram and Facetime, charging documents allege.

Sackett would ask the girl to send him nude photos of herself, police allege.

He also would masturbate in front of the girl, according to charging documents.

One one occasion, Sackett Facetimed the girl and exposed himself to her while he was in a doctor's office, documents state.

At the time, Sackett was living in the 3500 block of Sycamore Road in Dover Township, according to police.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/11/police-west-manchester-man-touched-1-girl-exposed-self-2nd-girl/2280569002/