A York City man faces charges after police said he shot a 16-year-old late last month.

York City Police said Dajauan "Day-Day" Kasser Williams-Banks, 21, shot the teen on Nov. 28 because he believed the teen and his friend shot at him the night before.

Williams-Banks, of the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street, faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Police said Williams-Banks struck the teen in the kidney, liver and lung at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 200 block of North Sherman Street. York City Police have not released the name of the victim.

Incident: According to police, the victim and his friend were inside the market at the Sunoco on Sherman Street just before the shooting.

Surveillance footage showed a sedan pulling up to the gas pumps at the same time, charging documents state. The passenger in the sedan went inside then came out, and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Williams-Banks, entered the store, officials said.

He went into the store, saw the victim and his friend and left "within seconds," according to authorities.

The victim left the store and walked across North Sherman Street into Allen Field, officials said. Williams-Banks then ran in that direction into a breezeway in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, charging documents state.

Police said gunshots were heard, prompting Williams-Banks' passenger, who was pumping gas, to duck behind the car.

The passenger then drove the vehicle and picked up Williams-Banks, who had just exited the breezeway, according to authorities.

When asked if the passenger could face charges, Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said the incident is still being investigated, and charges have not yet been determined.

A witness told police that they heard gunshots and saw two younger males running through Allen Field, and the victim then fell onto the ground in the 900 block of Hay Street, charging documents state.

Investigation: When police arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest and back, officials said. He told police he was at the Sunoco and walking through Allen Field when he heard gunshots and he was hit, according to police.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. Wentz said Tuesday, Dec. 11, that the victim has since been released.

Investigators searched Allen Field and did not find any shell casings there, charging documents state.

After police viewed the surveillance footage they searched the breezeway Williams-Banks went into and found 20 spent shell casings behind a home in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, according to authorities. Police said another spent .40 shell casing was found behind a home next to it.

A witness told police that Williams-Banks said the victim and his friend had shot at him the night before.

Charges for Williams-Banks were filed Monday, Dec. 10, and as of Tuesday, Dec. 11, he has not been arraigned on them.

Police are asking anyone with information on Williams-Banks' whereabouts to call them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

