A 78-year-old man was found dead in a creek Monday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release there are no signs of foul play in the death of Allen Stover, who is believed to have been in the creek for a few days.

Stover was found about 10:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, in Beaver Creek, near the 600 block of Dellinger School Road, according to the release.

The coroner's office said Stover's home is near the creek.

State police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Additional information is expected to be released after the autopsy.

