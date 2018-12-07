Travon Gilliam (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who police said tried to rob Martin Library in York City has been sentenced.

Travon Mac Gilliam was sentenced in York County Court on Friday, Dec. 7, to 214 days to 12 months in York County Prison, plus a year of probation, according to court records.

He has already spent 214 days locked up, records state, meaning he was given a time-served sentence.

Gilliam, 27, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to attempted theft and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, a charge of attempted robbery was dismissed, records state.

According to court documents, Gilliam approached a Martin Library employee in the children's section of the library the evening of May 2.

"Where's the money?" he asked, and "Can I have the money?" according to officials.

The employee told him there was no money at that location. Gilliam clenched his right hand and walked away toward the front desk, court documents state.

He then left the library, police said.

Earlier robberies: Gilliam was charged in two robberies in 2015.

In September 2015, York City Police said that Gilliam was one of three people on bicycles who looked to be breaking into cars. When officers showed up, the three ran, police said.

Officers were able to catch up to Gilliam, and discovered he had just committed a purse-snatching, police said.

In November 2015, Gilliam robbed the Turkey Hill Minit Market in the 500 block of West Market Street of money and cigarettes, court documents state.

Gilliam, who was identified as a regular customer at the store, was found sitting on the curb outside the store the day after the robbery, police said.

In December 2016, he pleaded no contest to robbery in both cases, according to online court records.

He was sentenced to time served — 399 days — and two years of probation, those records indicate.

