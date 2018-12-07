CLOSE Northern Regional Police said the woman in this video stole a misplaced wallet at Asian Yummy restaurant on Oct. 26, 2018. Courtesy of nycrpd.org, York Dispatch

Northern York County Regional Police said this woman stole another customer's misplaced wallet while both were waiting for takeout at Asian Yummy restaurant in Manchester Twp. on Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

A customer at a Chinese restaurant in Manchester Township took the idea of takeout literally when she walked out with a wallet that wasn't hers, police said.

Northern York County Regional Police said a woman reported to them that she'd accidentally dropped her wallet on a chair inside Asian Yummy restaurant, 1500 N. George St., about 6:40 p.m. Oct. 26.

After paying for her takeout order, the woman left the restaurant, not realizing she'd left her wallet behind, police said.

She had been sitting at a table with a woman she didn't know, who also was waiting for her takeout order, according to police.

The victim told officers that when she returned to Asian Yummy, her wallet was gone, according police, who estimated the loss at about $190.

"(Security) video shows the suspect moving the chair that the lost wallet is on towards her in preparation to steal the wallet," police stated in a news release. "The suspect then puts the wallet in a bag as she departs the (restaurant)."

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the alleged thief is asked to call the Northern Regional Police tip line at 717-467-TELL, or email tips to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/07/thief-chinese-restaurant-got-more-than-food-her-takeout/2238807002/