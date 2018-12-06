Jean Larue (Photo: Submitted)

A teacher's aide at a York City school is accused of having sex with a student in his West York home, according to police.

York City Police filed charges Wednesday, Dec. 5, alleging Jean Pierre Larue, 36, had sex with the student sometime between September and December.

Larue, of the 1400 block of West Market Street, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of someone younger than 16, and corruption of minors.

Police said Larue, a teacher's aide at Ferguson K-8, admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, 13, as well as sending her inappropriate text messages.

District spokeswoman Erin James said in an email Thursday that the district is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation, and Larue has been removed from service.

She said the district did not have additional information Thursday morning.

Investigation: The victim spoke to authorities at the York County Children's Advocacy Center on Monday, Dec. 3, according to charging documents.

There the girl disclosed that Larue had sex with her at his West York home, officials said.

The girl, police said, was in Larue's Life Skills class.

Life Skills Support is listed as special education on the district's website. The website describes it as for students between kindergarten and 12th grade with a disability primarily in the area of academic, functional or vocational skills necessary for independent living.

Police spoke to Larue on Monday as well, and he admitted to sending her messages that included asking her to perform oral sex on him, according to authorities.

He admitted to spending alone time with the girl on several occasions, and that during these periods he would kiss the victim and touch her genitals, officials said.

The York County District Attorney's Office and West York Police approved York City Police handling the case, according to court documents.

Larue was arraigned on the charges Wednesday night, and as of Thursday, Dec. 6, he remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed yet.

York City School Board meeting minutes show Larue was hired as a personal care assistant at Devers K-8 in August 2014.

Larue's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's Office.

