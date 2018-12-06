. (Photo: Submitted)

A man posted hundreds of images and videos of women's bodies online without their permission that he recorded at gyms and retail stores in York County, police said.

David Alexander Oris also posted explicit photos of a nude man in a locker room, according to Newberry Township Police.

Oris published the surreptitious photos on his Tumblr.com account, calling his page Public Voyeur Spy, charging documents allege.

Oris, 52, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Elizabethville, Dauphin County, remains free on $7,500 bail. He was arraigned on Nov. 30, court documents state.

Oris is charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a computer and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as 43 counts of invasion of privacy, a second-degree misdemeanor.

A listed phone number for Oris has been disconnected. He could not be reached for comment.

In one of the videos posted on the Tumblr site — which remains online — a man alleged to be Oris records a woman inside Walmart for a few seconds as he mutters, "Damn."

Other videos show women working out in fitness centers. The person taking the videos focuses on intimate body parts.

Not focused on faces: The photos of the women often don't include their faces. Instead, the photographer focused on backsides and, less frequently, breasts.

Newberry Township Police allege Oris photographed and videoed women without their permission from August 2016 until June 2018, documents state.

David Alexander Oris (Photo: Submitted)

Detective Sgt. Braxton Ditty first started investigating in June after the owner of Anytime Fitness, a gym in the township, reported that Oris was suspected of posting other members' images online.

"A review of the content (of the Tumblr page) revealed over 700 pictures and/or videos of persons in places such as fitness facilities and retail stores," Ditty wrote in charging documents. "The vast majority of the photos depict females and give specific reference or focus on intimate parts such as breasts and buttocks. Furthermore, several photographs and videos are accompanied by explicit comments referencing intimate body parts of the person depicted."

1,701 images: After being served with a search warrant, Tumblr provided Ditty with a compact disc with a total of 1,701 images and video connected to Oris' username, charging documents state.

Nearly all the images were focused on the intimate body parts of both women and men, police said.

Other victims were in Gold's Gym in Manchester Township and a local Walmart when they were recorded, according to police.

Ditty was able to identify 21 people photographed or recorded by Oris, documents state.

No knowledge: He spoke with 12 of them, all of whom said they had no knowledge they were being photographed or video-recorded, documents state.

All 12 also said they never gave permission to Oris to do that, according to police — including the man whose nude photos are posted on the Tumblr site.

Oris confessed he created the Tumblr account and took the photos and videos, charging documents allege.

He told Ditty that he used his cellphone to secretly record people, documents state.

Anyone who was recorded by Oris but who has not yet spoken to investigators can call Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.

