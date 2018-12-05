Jahmil Jones (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of molesting girl in her home in April, according to police.

York City Police said Jahmil Johnny Jones, 20, put his hands down the 5-year-old girl's pants in April.

Jones, of the 100 block of West Jackson Street, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, corruption of minors and indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

Jones, according to officials, was a friend of the girl's family.

Incident: Police spoke to the victim in May after she had been hospitalized for the alleged assault a month before, court documents state.

She told authorities that "Millie" put his hands down her pants, under her underwear, and he touched her genitals, officials said.

Investigators spoke with the victim's mother, who said that "Millie" is Jones, a family friend, court documents state.

On Nov. 2, police spoke to Jones while he was in York County Prison and told him the incident was under investigation, officials said. Jones refused to talk to police, charging documents state.

Jones is currently in York County Prison after a judge determined he had violated his probation, according to online court records.

Those records state he had pleaded guilty to a theft from a vehicle in West York, an incident which occurred in December 2015.

He was sent to the prison on Aug. 22, those records state.

Jones was arraigned on his latest charges on Wednesday, Dec. 5. He does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

