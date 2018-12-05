Andrew Senft (Photo: Submitted)

A Spring Garden Township man is accused threatening his to kill his wife and children over the weekend, according to authorities.

Police said Andrew Thomas Senft put a gun to his wife's head while she was holding their child on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Senft, of the 300 block of Greendale Road, is charged with four counts of making terroristic threats, three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and two counts of endangering child welfare.

Police arrived at Senft's home just before 3 a.m. and spoke to his wife, who said her husband threatened to kill her and their children.

Crash: According to charging documents filed by Officer Angel Rivera Jr., Senft's wife said the two were at the White Rose Bar and Grill Friday night, and he had been drinking and snorting cocaine.

They were leaving the bar when Senft drove the vehicle off the road and hit a curb in the area of Rathton Road and South Duke Street, in which multiple trees and street signs were destroyed, officials said.

Police said Senft parked the vehicle on Irving Road in front of York Hospital after recovering from the crash.

His wife got out of the car, and Senft chased her, yelled at her, and blamed her for causing the crash, charging documents state.

His wife continued walking toward home and got to the intersection of Irving Road and Sharon Drive when Senft fired a shot from the handgun he had on him, officials said.

His wife told police she didn't know where the weapon was pointed because she was facing away from Senft, police said.

She ran away from him, and while she was running she heard another shot, court documents state. Again, she did not know where the gun was pointed, authorities said.

At home: His wife arrived at their home, where Senft's father was watching their three kids, and police said she was too afraid to tell Senft's father about the incident.

After Senft's father left, the two continued arguing, officials said.

She went into her bedroom and laid in bed while she held their 1-year-old son, court documents state.

Police said the two were still arguing, and Senft pulled a handgun out and pressed it against her right temple. He told her he was going to kill her and their children, according to court documents.

At that point their 5-year-old daughter came in and asked him not to kill her, charging documents state. His wife got away because Senft let her walk toward their daughter, officials said.

She then took the two into another room and began to call 911, police said.

Senft forcibly took the phone from her and told the dispatcher that their child had accidentally dialed 911, according to authorities.

Senft then told his wife that if any police came, he would kill them, documents state. He began pacing back and forth in their bedroom and living room, police said. He kept doing this until police arrived, officials said.

Police: Rivera arrived at about 3 a.m. and found several empty boxes of ammo sitting on the ground with several loose rounds lying on the floor, court documents state.

Rivera called for Andrew to come out of his room, which he did, officials said.

Rivera asked Senft if he had weapons on him, and he said he did, police said. Rivera stopped Senft from reaching for the two handguns in his waistband, documents state.

He searched Senft and did not find any more weapons on him, according to authorities.

Senft was taken to the county's central booking unit, where he was arraigned Saturday night. He remains free on $250,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed and couldn't be reached for comment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

