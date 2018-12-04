Burglary logo. Photo courtesy of SafeLocalTrades.com (Photo: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera)

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a home invasion that led to a woman getting hurt on Friday, Nov. 30.

The department said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 4, that someone entered a home in the 400 block of Lincolnway Drive in Jackson Township about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a resident, a 50-year-old woman, was standing inside her home when she heard the door open. She was confronted by a male who pushed her backward into a table, the release states.

He then struck her in the head with a stick-like object, officials said.

The woman told police she thought she passed out and came to once officers arrived, according to the release. Police were sent to the home after a burglar alarm went off.

Cash and multiple credit cards were taken from the victim's purse, according to the release.

The suspect was described as tall and slender, with high cheekbones. He was wearing all dark clothing, the release states.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

