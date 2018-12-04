Buy Photo LOGO - justice (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Penn Township woman is accused of running over and killing a man in Hanover in early 2018, according to police.

On Monday, Dec. 3, Hanover Police filed charges alleging Vanessa Renee Harris ran over 29-year-old Heidelberg Township resident Zackery Rodkey and fled during the early morning hours of Jan. 7.

Harris, 31, of the 100 block of Fair Avenue, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and DUI.

Police said Harris drank more than usual the night before she fatally struck Rodkey in the first block of North Railroad Street.

Incident: Charging documents filed by Detective Jared Auman state that Rodkey was walking southeast on the west sidewalk of North Railroad Street at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 7.

He walked about a half of a block, lost his balance and fell onto the road, according to authorities.

Rodkey was on the road for about 30 seconds before a vehicle, later identified as a gray Honda Odyssey, struck him, officials said.

The vehicle was driving southwest on North Railroad Street, then continued onto York Street, according to police.

More: Man killed in Hanover hit-and-run Sunday morning

More: Hanover Police: Man who fatally struck Dakota, 4, was on heroin, cocaine

Another vehicle showed up about two minutes later, and the driver avoided Rodkey before getting out and calling 911, court documents state. Police said another vehicle stopped for Rodkey as well, and the drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene until officers arrived about 2:15 a.m.

The York County Coroner's Office pronounced Rodkey dead at 3:15 a.m., according to officials.

An autopsy revealed his cause of death was multiple blunt-force head trauma, police said.

Zackary Rodkey (Photo: Submitted)

Investigation: Auman looked through video surveillance footage of businesses in the area and found a description of the vehicle, police said.

A vehicle matching that description was found in the area of the accident on Jan. 12, charging documents state.

Police also said the vehicle, a gray Honda Odyssey, had a scuff mark or material on the front bumper in the lower passenger side corner, which is consistent with where a vehicle would have struck Rodkey.

Police spoke with Harris, the vehicle owner, and she said she went to two bars on the night of Jan. 6, according to officials.

She left the bars in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, and she had to travel through the downtown area of Hanover, where Rodkey was struck, police said.

Harris remembered driving on some roads but forgot the exact route she took, charging documents state.

Police said she admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic drinks at the bars before driving home — more than she normally does. Harris told authorities she was driving her Honda Odyssey alone that night, according to officials.

Harris allowed police to process her vehicle, and detectives swabbed a substance found on the bumper of the car, police said. The substance was sent to a state police lab, and on Sept. 24 it was found to match Rodkey's DNA, officials said.

Harris was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, Dec. 4, at District Judge Dwayne Dubs' office. She remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, meaning she could forfeit up to that amount if she does not show up for court proceedings.

A number listed for her was disconnected when called Tuesday afternoon. She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at Dubs' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/04/penn-twp-woman-charged-fatal-hanover-hit-and-run/2206933002/