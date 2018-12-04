Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Update 1:20 p.m. : York County 911 said the searched was called off.

Reported earlier: Hellam Township Police are searching for three people who are believed to be armed.

The department posted on Facebook at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, that they are searching the area of Murphy's Hollow and southern Wrightsville for three people.

Police said they may have gotten into a Volkswagen sedan.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to called 911 immediately, according to police.

