Hellam Twp. search called off
Update 1:20 p.m. : York County 911 said the searched was called off.
Reported earlier: Hellam Township Police are searching for three people who are believed to be armed.
The department posted on Facebook at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, that they are searching the area of Murphy's Hollow and southern Wrightsville for three people.
Police said they may have gotten into a Volkswagen sedan.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to called 911 immediately, according to police.
Check back later for updates.
