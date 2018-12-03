Tylee Smart (Photo: Submitted)

Two men are accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver in Spring Garden Township, according to police.

Spring Garden Township Police said Tylee Anfanee Smart and Jameire Hasson Fallings, along with a juvenile, lured the driver to the 500 block of Hillcrest Road and robbed him of his phone, cash and the food on Monday, Nov. 26.

Smart, 19, of the 400 block of West Salem Avenue, York City, is charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Fallings, 19, of no fixed address, faces the same charges.

More: Driver in Spring Garden double-fatal police chase going to prison

More: Police: Man caused fatal Spring Garden Twp. crash

Incident: Police said a Domino's delivery driver was called to the area just before midnight Monday.

The driver was asked to call a phone number when he arrived at the home so the people ordering could come out and get the food, officials said.

The driver called the number and was told the customers would be out, charging documents state. Police said he exited his vehicle and had gotten the food out of the side of the car when three people appeared.

One of the three put a gun to the driver's back and ordered him to empty his pockets, documents state.

When the victim turned his head, the one with the gun pushed the gun harder into the victim's back and told him not to turn around, officials said.

Police said the three stole the Domino's order worth $44, the victim's $200 phone, and the $7 in cash that the he had on him. The three then fled on foot, charging documents state.

Police tracked the driver's phone to a home in the 1800 block of Clover Lane on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Police were sent there for a domestic dispute, and while there police said they found the Domino's order, a BB gun pistol, and the phone that was used to make the Domino's order.

Charges for Smart were filed Tuesday, and he was arraigned on the charges Tuesday night. The charges for Fallings were filed Thursday, and as of Friday, Nov. 30, he had not been arraigned on them.

Smart was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

Smart's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/03/two-accused-robbing-pizza-delivery-driver-spring-garden-twp/2150146002/