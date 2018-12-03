Domingo Velez (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man wanted on charges alleging he choked a woman in late October was arrested by authorities Thursday morning, according to officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Domingo Adonis Velez, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster the morning of Thursday, Nov. 29.

Velez, of the 900 block of West College Avenue, is charged with two counts of strangulation and one count each of simple assault and harassment.

York City Police said Velez choked his girlfriend, who is 18, on Oct. 24.

Alleged incident: Police said Velez choked the woman while in his home about 7 p.m. that day.

He threw her against a wall, choked her and covered her mouth and nose, charging documents state.

Police said he also slapped her.

At the time of the alleged incident, Velez was under the supervision of the state Board of Probation and Parole for a previous burglary conviction, according to the release. Online court records state that Velez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary for an incident that occurred in York City in November 2015.

He was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

The news release states that both York City Police and parole officials issued arrest warrants for him. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to find Velez after attempts to find him in York were not successful, according to officials.

After his arrest Thursday morning, he was turned over to the county's central booking unit for arraignment, according to the release.

Velez was arraigned on his charges Thursday morning, and bail was set at $5,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have post any money. However, he was sent to York County Prison on a parole violation detainer, according to prison records.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

