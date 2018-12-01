Police are searching for two men who they say stole $5,000 worth of iPhones from an AT&T store Wednesday, Nov. 28. Photo courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Two men took off with $5,000 worth of cellphones from a Manchester Township cellphone store Wednesday, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release that the two men forcibly removed five iPhones from the display at the AT&T Store at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The two had gone to the store in the 300 block of Arsenal Road and browsed phones for about five minutes before removing the phones and fleeing on foot, the release states. They got into a newer model silver Dodge Durango parked nearby, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling on Toronita Street toward Route 30. The vehicle had a Georgia license plate, according to the release.

The store's employees were not injured.

One of the suspects is described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing all dark clothing who is about 6 feet tall. The other is described a black man wearing a denim-vested jacket, dark pants, who is about 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

