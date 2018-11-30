Robert Lee Johnson (Photo: PA Department of Corrections)

A York man serving state prison time for trafficking drugs in York and Dauphin counties has now been indicted in federal court for alleged sex-trafficking of people.

A federal grand jury in Harrisburg indicted Robert Lee Johnson, 52, who also is known as "Stone," on Wednesday, Nov. 28, according to federal court records.

Johnson is charged with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, his indictment states.

The indictment provides few details, but states that the sex trafficking happened in York County from about November 2015 to about August 2016.

Johnson "did knowingly recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, advertise, patronize, solicit and obtain multiple victims by any means ... knowing force, threats of force, fraud and coercion would be used to cause multiple victims to engage in commercial sex acts," the indictment states.

Federal court records don't list a defense attorney for Johnson.

The maximum sentence possible in the case is life in prison, according to a news release from Dawn Mayko, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

Johnson's alleged sex trafficking was investigated by the FBI, she said.

Criminal record: In 2017, Johnson pleaded guilty in York County Court to conspiracy to deal drugs and was sentenced to 2½ to five years in prison, court records state.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty in Dauphin County Court to drug dealing, records state, and he is serving both sentences concurrently.

Johnson's earliest possible parole date is Dec. 15 of this year, according to Susan McNaughton, director of communications for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The maximum expiration date of his sentence is Jan. 30, 2022, McNaughton said.

Court records show that Johnson was sentenced to prison by York County judges for dealing drugs in 2007 and in 1993.

